Come Sail with US!
Currently we sail Dragon Flight 95 remote control sailboats.
What We Sail:
We sail Dragon Flight 95 and other classes as we develop.
Where We Sail:
We sail in various ponds and lagoons around the Vermilion, Ohio area.
About US:
We are AMYA club # 430. We are a small group of RC sailors who sail & race in the Vermilion, Ohio area.
If you have questions about sailing, feel free to send us a message. We will get back to you as soon as possible.
